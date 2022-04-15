Apply for the Claudia Jones Editorial Internship!

Toward Freedom Editor April 15, 2022 Toward Freedom Editor Archives, Editor's Blog, The More We Know...

Are you or someone you know looking for a paid summer internship at a news outlet that digs deep to illuminate the struggles of oppressed peoples? Check out Toward Freedom‘s summer internship program, the Claudia Jones Editorial Internship. Deadline for applications: 11:59 p.m. ET, May 22, 2022

Regular contributor Sanket Jain appears third from left on the bottom row in an announcement that he is among the Top 10 finalists for the Oxfam 2021-22 Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award.
TF Regular Contributor Sanket Jain Among Top 10 Finalists for Oxfam Journalism Award

Julie Varughese March 8, 2022 Julie Varughese Editor's Blog, The More We Know...
Regular contributor Sanket Jain appears third from left on the bottom row in an announcement that he is among the Top 10 finalists for the Oxfam 2021-22 Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award.

We are honored regular contributor Sanket Jain has been named a Top 10 finalist for Oxfam’s 2021-22 Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award. With his eye for detail, Sanket has sensitively reported on and photographed the stories of several rural Indians. All of his subjects have felt the pain of losing their livelihoods as the country locked down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian government provided little to no recompense for the 833 million people who live in rural India.

Special thanks to Charlotte Dennett, who guest edited Toward Freedom from late 2020 until May. Her experience as a journalist and author helped shape the article up for consideration, “COVID-19 and the Desperate Lives of India’s Sugarcane Workers.”

Sugarcane worker in India / credit: Sanket Jain

Other articles Sanket filed during the pandemic include:

Regular contributor Sanket Jain appears third from left on the bottom row in an announcement that he is among the Top 10 finalists for the Oxfam 2021-22 Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award.The award winner will be announced at 2 p.m. Bangkok time on March 15. The event can be attended in person and watched online by registering here.

We at Toward Freedom congratulate Sanket for being recognized for his rare coverage from India’s countryside. This work continues our 69-year legacy of documenting oppressed people’s struggles.

Sincerely,
Julie Varughese
Editor

Bringing Together Activism and Journalism: Q&A with Jacqueline Luqman, New Toward Freedom Board Member

Julie Varughese March 29, 2022 Julie Varughese Archives, Editor's Blog, The More We Know...

Toward Freedom welcomed Jacqueline Luqman onto the board of directors on March 17. Jacqueline brings a background in activism and in journalism, and describes herself as a “Pan-Africanist, anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist revolutionary.” Jacqueline co-hosts the weekday radio show, “By Any Means Necessary,” on Radio Sputnik as well as the weekly Black Power Media show, “Luqman Nation.” She also is the organizer of the Mid-Atlantic Region of the Black Alliance for Peace and is an organizer with Pan-African Community Action. Besides all that, Jacqueline is the moderator and member of the Board of Social Action of the Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Washington, D.C.

Here’s what Jacqueline told Toward Freedom’s editor, Julie Varughese.

What got you interested in joining Toward Freedom’s board of directors?

I enjoyed the content of the publication and particularly like how Toward Freedom incorporates entertainment critique with political commentary.

Your background is in activism and in journalism. How do you reconcile what are normally seen as mutually exclusive endeavors?

Activism is the response to issues being reported in the news that are the result of politics and policies. Activism is the response to the injustice of those politics and policies on communities that have little to no say in how those policies are made. So reporting on the impact of those policies and politics on the people in the streets is a necessary aspect of activism, as it connects people who are doing the work with many who may not know what is even going on.

Tell us about Bruskie.

He is my 10-year-old furbaby. He thinks he is a person. He may be channeling my late husband, Abdus. But he is a complete 100-pound clown and big baby. He also is a very good Protest Dog, except when other people’s dogs are around, and then he forgets that he’s supposed to be Comrade To All Man and Dogkind. He’s working on that.

What is the next big story Toward Freedom should try to pursue?

The impact the war in Ukraine has had on de-prioritizing the U.S. dollar in developing countries in Africa; multi-polar solidarity among Global South and African nations, and in and between working-class movements in those countries; as well as the role of China as the new leader of the multi-polar world and what that means to the international working class.