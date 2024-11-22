Remembering Armistice Day

Historian/activist Sandra Baird remembers Armistice Day – the 11th hour of the11th Day of the 11th month of 1918 – called Remembrance day in Canada – and now Veterans Day in the US. Baird calls out to young people: “make sure your young lives are not wasted in the struggle of the empires of elites. If the sacrifice must be made let it be made for the battle to end all wars….”

About bbytes 5 Articles

This is the "wpengine" admin user that our staff uses to gain access to your admin area to provide support and troubleshooting. It can only be accessed by a button in our secure log that auto generates a password and dumps that password after the staff member has logged in. We have taken extreme measures to ensure that our own user is not going to be misused to harm any of our clients sites.