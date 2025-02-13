Derailing the Engine of Liberty

The Trump crusade to end birthright citizenship isn’t a new idea. But it would create a permanent caste of aliens

By Greg Guma

It’s a crystal clear idea: citizenship and equal protection under the law for everyone born or naturalized in the United States. Beyond that, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution also protects the rights of life, liberty, and property of all citizens.

The language is unequivocal. “All persons born or naturalized in the United States,” it states, “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

And yet, like so many things these days, this could change.

During his recent campaign for re-election Donald Trump repeated his past pledges about ending and revoking the citizenship status of children born in the United States to non-citizen parents. On Dec. 8, 2024, he told NBC News in a post-election interview that it was an official goal. “We’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people. But we have to end it.” He also claimed that he could use his presidential powers — through the use of executive orders — to end birthright citizenship “if we can.”

But can he? On Jan. 23, a federal district court judge said no, temporarily blocking Trump’s presidential order to limit birthright citizenship. Judge John Coughenour was responding to legal challenges from four states. It’s just the first step in what will no doubt be a multi-year, mult-state and federal legal battle. Coughenour blocked the Trump order for just 14 days, ending February 6th. “I’ve been on the bench for over four decades,” said the judge, a Reagan appointee. “I can’t remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order.”

The day before that deadline, District Judge Deborah L. Boardman granted another temporary restraining order after a group of 16 pregnant women sued the Trump administration. “No court in the country has ever endorsed the president’s interpretation” of the amendment, she said. “This court will not be the first.” The lawsuit is one of several from pregnant women, civil rights groups and state officials challenging the order.

Yet it’s not unprecedented. In fact, the idea has been pushed for decades by Republicans, many of them publicly saying that they want to abolish the citizenship guarantee of this 140-year-old Amendment.