Last Words From Toward Freedom Editor

Today is my last day as editor of Toward Freedom, as I am moving on to expand on my work in building the anti-imperialist movement. In my more than 2 years at the helm of this publication, we re-developed the website, rebranded Toward Freedom, published video reports, moved toward webinar conversations that elevated Toward Freedom’s profile as an independent media outlet with a reach spanning multiple time zones, significantly increased coverage from and about Africa, reviewed books and films about oppressed peoples’ struggles, developed an editorial internship program named after Afro-Caribbean communist Claudia Jones, published exclusive coverage from eastern Europe about the war in Ukraine, and provided on-the-ground coverage of elections in Colombia and Nicaragua. Some of our work has even been recognized internationally.

In these two years, many activists in the U.S.-based anti-imperialist movement have remarked to me that they have appreciated the coverage, as so few independent and adequately funded spaces exist to tell the truth about people’s movements throughout the world. I was glad to be able to usher that work.

If you would like to follow me from here on out, you can find me on Twitter at @julievarughese.

With gratitude,