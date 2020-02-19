All Eyes on Wet’suwet’en: International Call for Solidarity!

This is reposted from the website for the Unist’ot’en Camp website. See the original here.

Updated February 16, 2020:

For the Week of Action, January 7-12, 2020, you answered the call for solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation. You organized rallies, marches, and rolling blockades. You put pressure on the government and industry. You raised funds, called your representatives, and disrupted “business as usual” all over the continent and the globe!

All of our supporters helped us achieve the major victory of evicting Coastal GasLink from our unceded lands. In the face of increasing RCMP threats of violence and intimidation, we asked you to KEEP GOING, and you showed up.

The Wet’suwet’en have been violently invaded and ripped from our ancestral lands, sparking a REVOLUTION. Reconciliation is dead. The time is NOW to recognize indigenous sovereignty around the world! We are asking for folks to continue, harness the power of this catalyzing moment, create sustained action in solidarity, and #ShutDownCanada!

We call for solidarity actions from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities who uphold Indigenous sovereignty and recognize the urgency of stopping resource extraction projects that threaten the lives of future generations.

Organize one in your community and email us at YintahAccess@gmail.com to be listed. Remember to take good photos and videos to share with the world.

For ideas and information, check out our updated Supporter Toolkit.

Read up on Movement Defense: Legal information for Wet’suwet’en Solidarity for ways to keep yourself safe.

Previous:

Previous callout, January 2020:

Unceded and sovereign Wet’suwet’en land is under attack. On December 31, 2019, BC Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church granted an injunction against members of the Wet’suwet’en nation who have been stewarding and protecting our traditional territories from the destruction of multiple pipelines, including Coastal GasLink’s (CGL) liquified natural gas (LNG) pipeline. Hereditary Chiefs of all five Wet’suwet’en clans have rejected Church’s decision, which criminalizes Anuk ‘nu’at’en (Wet’suwet’en law), and have issued and enforced an eviction of CGL’s workers from the territory. The last CGL contractor was escorted out by Wet’suwet’en Chiefs on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

We watched communities across Canada and worldwide rise up with us in January 2019 when the RCMP violently raided our territories and criminalized us for upholding our responsibilities towards our land. Our strength to act today comes from the knowledge that our allies across Canada and around the world will again rise up with us, as they did for Oka, Gustafsen Lake, and Elsipogtog, shutting down rail lines, ports, and industrial infrastructure and pressuring elected government officials to abide by UNDRIP. The state needs to stop violently supporting those members of the 1% who are stealing our resources and condemning our children to a world rendered uninhabitable by climate change.

Light your sacred fires and come to our aid as the RCMP prepares again to enact colonial violence against Wet’suwet’en people.

We ask that all actions taken in solidarity are conducted peacefully and according to the laws of the Indigenous nation(s) of that land.

For more information:

Wet’suwet’en Supporter Toolkit

Donate to Unist’ot’en

Donate to Gidimt’en

