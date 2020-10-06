A farewell

Dear Readers,

After a successful year as editor at Toward Freedom, I have decided not to seek the renewal of my contract. A new editor will be starting next week. Information for writers wishing to pitch to the new editor can be found here.

Over the past year, the number of visitors to the website doubled as compared to the year previous. I’d like to thank all of our readers, new and old, for engaging with our stories, and for supporting independent media through donations or by sharing our work.

I also wanted thank all of the journalists, writers and photographers who have published with Toward Freedom over the past year, and share some of the stories I’m particularly happy to have worked on:

In addition to these stories, our coverage & translations of the political turmoil and violence following October’s elections in Bolivia added important voices to the left media landscape. I was also honoured to have published translations of pieces by powerful activists and scholars including Gladys Tzul Tzul, Yásnaya Elena Aguilar Gil and Mandeep Dhillon.

Finally, I created a TF blog and wrote a handful of stories that I’m glad are out in the world: this investigation of the proposed peninsular train in southern Mexico; this exposé on Canada’s cannabis colonialism; interviews with Garth Mullins of Crackdown Podcast and Kwakwaka’wakw artist and writer Gord Hill; and this series on feminist movements in Latin America.

Folks interested in continuing to follow my work can find me on Twitter or Facebook, or sign up for my newsletter here.

Onwards!

Dawn Marie Paley