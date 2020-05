“If we were to stop using vaccines, whose bodies would be put at risk?” asks Sara Kendall in a video from Havana, Cuba. “The poor of the world who are disproportionately the Indigenous, the Black and Brown populations of the world.”

This video, filmed by Kendall in her hospital in Havana, Cuba, looks at why anti-vaccine hype is part of white supremacy.

Author Bio

Sara Kendall is a community activist and artist who trained as a professional paramedic in Canada, and as a medical doctor in Cuba.