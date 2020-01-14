In Pictures: Vermont Activists Challenge Republican Governor on Climate

Climate activists were on hand last week to demonstrate and disrupt Republican Governor Phil Scott’s State of the State address in Montpellier, Vermont.

The Red Rebel Brigade made its first appearance when they marched to the statehouse. Younger activists gave alternative State of the State speeches calling for climate action and for lowering Vermont’s fossil fuel output, which has been steadily increasing.

Others went inside and disrupted the governor’s speech, during which Scott touted the benefits of electric cars, specifically electric Ford Mustangs, prompting a shower of memes.