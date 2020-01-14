In Pictures: Vermont Activists Challenge Republican Governor on Climate

Jim Mendell January 14, 2020 Jim Mendell Blog
Climate activists were on hand last week to demonstrate and disrupt Republican Governor Phil Scott’s State of the State address in Montpellier, Vermont.

The Red Rebel Brigade made its first appearance when they marched to the statehouse. Younger activists gave alternative State of the State speeches calling for climate action and for lowering Vermont’s fossil fuel output, which has been steadily increasing.

Others went inside and disrupted the governor’s speech, during which Scott touted the benefits of electric cars, specifically electric Ford Mustangs, prompting a shower of memes.

The Red Rebel Brigade arrives to the Vermont Capitol on January 9, 2020. Photo: Jim Mendell.
The Red Rebel Brigade in front of the Vermont Capitol on January 9, 2020. Photo: Jim Mendell.
Climate activists gathered outside of Vermont’s state capitol on January 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Mendell.
Grannies stand for responsible climate policy outside of Vermont’s state capitol on January 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Mendell.
Youth inside Vermont’s state capitol disrupt Republican Governor Phil Scott’s State of the State address on January 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Mendell.
Republican Governor Phil Scott pauses during his State of the State address on January 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Mendell.
Youth inside Vermont’s state capitol are removed by police during Republican Governor Phil Scott’s State of the State address on January 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Mendell.

Photographer Bio:

Jim Mendell edited a community newspaper in Brooklyn for seven years before moving to Vermont where he taught journalism and photography at Burlington College. He then co-founded Common Ground Center, a year-round retreat and family center now in its 26th year. Jim is a board member of Toward Freedom, and often takes photographs for 350VT and Extinction Rebellion.

