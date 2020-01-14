In Pictures: Vermont Activists Challenge Republican Governor on Climate

The Red Rebel Brigade made its first appearance when they marched to the statehouse. Younger activists gave alternative State of the State speeches calling for climate action and for lowering Vermont’s fossil fuel output, which has been steadily increasing.
Others went inside and disrupted the governor’s speech, during which Scott touted the benefits of electric cars, specifically electric Ford Mustangs, prompting a shower of memes.
Photographer Bio:
Jim Mendell edited a community newspaper in Brooklyn for seven years before moving to Vermont where he taught journalism and photography at Burlington College. He then co-founded Common Ground Center, a year-round retreat and family center now in its 26th year. Jim is a board member of Toward Freedom, and often takes photographs for 350VT and Extinction Rebellion.