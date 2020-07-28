Chilean eye injury victims launch support campaign

The Coordinadora de Víctimas de Traumas Oculares formed to help coordinate among those who have been victims of police-involved eye injuries in Chile. They’ve started a new campaign to help raise awareness (and funds) for survivors. Over 400 protesters in Chile sustained eye injuries in the context of the uprising that began in October, 2019.

Toward Freedom has documented the uprising in Chile, and also reported on the initial formation of the Coordinadora de Víctimas de Traumas Oculares in November, 2o19.