Burlington stands up for Black lives

Over a thousand people gathered in Battery Park in Burlington, Vermont on Saturday, joining the nationwide uprising for Black lives and against police violence and white supremacy. Later, demonstrators marched down to the police department, where some confronted police.
The photos below are from May 30, 2020, and were taken by Jim Mendell.
Photographer Bio:
Jim Mendell edited a community newspaper in Brooklyn for seven years before moving to Vermont where he taught journalism and photography at Burlington College. He then co-founded Common Ground Center, a year-round retreat and family center now in its 26th year. Jim is a board member of Toward Freedom, and often takes photographs for 350VT and Extinction Rebellion.