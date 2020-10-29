Back on Track: An Important Message to Our Readers

The Toward Freedom Board of Directors welcomes Charlotte Dennett as our Guest Editor.

Charlotte joins us as a seasoned journalist and editor who was recently hailed as “an expert in resource-based politics” by Time magazine for her coverage of politics and resource wars in the Middle East. Her latest book, The Crash of Flight 3804 : A Lost Spy, A Daughter’s Quest, and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for OiI is an important piece of literature for its historical reporting and personal investigation into the death by plane crash of her father, America’s first master-spy in the Middle East.

We are happy to have Charlotte with us as we transition between editors and recalibrate the focus of Toward Freedom during these tumultuous times.

Over the past year Toward Freedom published articles on Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Venezuela that spawned sharp criticism from many of our long-time readers and writers. Because Toward Freedom does not have a Letters to the Editor section currently, much of this controversy was confined to private communication channels.

As we work to improve the organization that is Toward Freedom, we will improve our mechanism for reader responses and feedback.

To that end we share this critique of coverage by Popular Resistance editor, Kevin Zeese, who died unexpectedly last month.

Charlotte and the Toward Freedom Board invite writers to submit analyses to inform our readers of differing points of view.

As always, submissions can be sent to editor@towardfreedom.com.

In the coming months Toward Freedom will expand our Board of Directors and initiate a search for our next permanent editor.

Please feel free to reach out to our board anytime with suggestions, questions, concerns, or ideas at info@towardfreedom.org

In solidarity,

Toward Freedom Board of Directors