Video report on the Tren Maya

We’re sharing this episode of Dispatches from Resistant Mexico, which features the voices of people who are resisting to the so-called Maya Train. In February, Toward Freedom published an extended article about the potential ramifications of this mega-project in the Yucatan Peninsula.

In this video, which was shot in March before Covid-19 began to shut down Mexico and the US, journalist and activist Caitlin Manning speaks with numerous local members of the Regional Indigenous and Popular Council of Xpujil, who oppose the project.

Author Bio:

Caitlin Manning is a filmmaker based in San Francisco, currently working on the series Dispatches from Resistant Mexico, about resistance and autonomy in southeastern Mexico. Her website is caitlinmanningfilms.com.