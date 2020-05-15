Pandemic solidarity caravan with migrant farmworkers in Toronto

On May 7th, a caravan for migrant justice was organized to demand improved health and safety conditions for migrant farmworkers in Canada in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The caravan travelled from Toronto’s Hart House Circle to Queens Park, to the Annex and then to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office, before circling back to Queens Park. The caravan was organized by Justice for Migrant Workers a volunteer run collective.

Another Toronto group, Harvesting Freedom, released a petition reiterating the main demands of activists. “With recent confirmed cases at two large farming operations, Highline Mushrooms and Greenhill Produce, both levels of government must respond now.”

Justicia for Migrant Workers is a volunteer run collective in solidarity with migrant workers in Canada.