INVASION

Unist'ot'en Camp January 15, 2020 Unist'ot'en Camp Activism, Americas, Story

The video and text below are reposted from the Unist’ot’en Camp website

In this era of “reconciliation”, Indigenous land is still being taken at gunpoint. INVASION is a new film about the Unist’ot’en Camp, Gidimt’en checkpoint and the larger Wet’suwet’en Nation standing up to the Canadian government and corporations who continue colonial violence against Indigenous people.

**Full Length Film coming in 2020**

The Unist’ot’en Camp has been a beacon of resistance for nearly 10 years. It is a healing space for Indigenous people and settlers alike, and an active example of decolonization. The violence, environmental destruction, and disregard for human rights following TC Energy (formerly TransCanada)/Coastal GasLink’s interim injunction has been devastating to bear, but this fight is far from over.

Related Articles