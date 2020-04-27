Information hygiene: managing news intake during a pandemic

You need a plan. I can help you with that!



Don’t be tempted to absorb as much information as you can about everything. A strategic approach is likely to be more fruitful, and much less stressful. So think about what you need to know. Different types of questions require different types of sources. For example, are there constantly changing issues that you want to monitor? Then you need a reliable news source you can visit regularly for updates.

If it’s hard to prioritize, think about why you care about each issue. Recognize that this can be complex: sometimes you need information about one topic before you can begin to formulate your questions on a secondary topic. And you may want to start by investigating questions that will help you take action on a political priority. Once you have a sense for your most urgent questions, focus on those until you have them resolved. Don’t let yourself get sidetracked or overwhelmed.

Everyone needs a few good sources for general news. You already have favorite websites, magazines, or radio shows you visit regularly. If you judiciously consume news from a few reliable sources, you can slow your intake while still getting high-quality information on a regular basis. Choose two or three good news sources and use them to ensure that you’re getting a good breadth of stories. Make sure your list is relatively short: you should have just enough exposure to news to stay generally informed, but not so much that you become overwhelmed.

You may also want to think about how your news source presents information. Are the articles clearly written? When a story includes information from a source, is it clear who that source is? Are the charts, graphs, or illustrations useful and easy to understand? Think about more than just the content of the stories; be critical about the methods the editors and authors use to communicate with their audience.

Sometimes your small group of trusted news sources will not cut it. When you need facts, technical data, or answers to specific questions, you may need to go looking for information. One great way to get started is to ask yourself, who is likely to care about this issue? Be creative as you consider this question.

Say you want to know the precise mechanisms that are driving higher COVID-19 death rates in Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities –not just the concept of structural racism, but the specific factors that affect people’s health situations. So ask yourself: who do you think cares about this issue? Advocacy groups that focus on illuminating and combating racial inequities might have produced analysis, statistical data, or policy statements that could be helpful to your research. Think tanks or research institutes could be another source for analysis and data, especially if you can find a research organization that focuses on racial equity in health care, or on the health of Indigenous, Latinx, or Black people in particular. Individual activists and advocates for racial equity may have written or spoken about the issue of racial disparities in COVID-19 death rates recently.

News organizations that focus on specific racial and ethnic communities might also be good sources for analysis and opinions. Or, you might try looking for articles, books, data, and research about the broader range of racial inequities in health and health care – these may illuminate details about structural restrictions on access to care, racism on the part of practitioners, environmental health factors, and the like. These are just a few ideas. When you ponder the question of who might create and publish information about an issue that interests you, you will surely come up with an even wider range of possibilities. No matter what topic you want to look into, it is valuable to start by spending some time thinking carefully about who might produce information on the subject, and what form that information might take. A strategic approach can help make your research more efficient, and can also help you find useful data and stories that would otherwise be hard to locate. Ask for help

I hope that your local public library is closed. But even if it is, some of the staff there are probably still working. Did you know that most public libraries will answer your questions by phone, chat, or email? You can ask for help finding information about any topic, for free, just like you would if you visit the library in person. And, if you use chat, you can probably do it anonymously. Most libraries call this service “Ask a Librarian” or something similar.

If your library’s website doesn’t say anything about “Ask a Librarian,” look for their contact or help page. If you can’t find an Ask a Librarian service at your local public library, look for a state- or region-wide service. Many U.S. states run a service that you can use to chat with a librarian or to ask a question by email– they’re often managed by the state library.