The Cops at the Capitol

Jonathan Ben Manachem January 14, 2021 Jonathan Ben Manachem Admin, Archives, Elections, right wing, TF Authors
Editor’s Note: This is a fast-breaking story. According to today’s New York Post, “Two US Capitol Police officers have been suspended for alleged misconduct during the deadly riots.” Two off duty Virginia cops have been arrested. And ProPublica just published an article entitled  “No One Took Us Seriously: Black Cops Warned About Racist Capitol Police Officers for Years
 

Related Articles